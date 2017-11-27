Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Chaudhary evicted, has this big thing to say about being manipulated by Hina Khan

Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary. (Photo: IE)

Bigg Boss 11: Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary got evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday after host Salman Khan announced the same. Chaudhary exited the show a week after DJ Benafsha Soonawalla was evicted – before her, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui had to leave the show after receiving lesser votes in comparison to other nominated participants. While Sapna Chaudhary had to leave the show on Sunday after being eliminated, other house members who were nominated including Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde were told by host Salman Khan that they need to play a smarter game and should not sacrifice themselves for their friends sake, just like what Sapna did after Hina Khan advised her.

After leaving the show, Chaudhary expressed her happiness at being out of the house and was quoted saying, “I am really happy to have finally found my freedom (laughs). I haven’t yet got my mobile phone also but I am now really looking ahead to watching the show,” according to Indian Express. While talking about her time in the show, she said, “I don’t know why people are accusing me of being a dud on Bigg Boss. I played my game and spoke when I had to. I was always open about things I liked or disliked and I had a fun time.” The Haryanvi dancer was accused of being manipulated by close friend Hina Khan in the show, while talking about the same, she said, “Not at all. Hina was my friend, and will always remain so. We are quite similar people and thus bonded well. It might have come across that she was manipulating me but I have a mind of my own. We supported each other and I know we will always do that.”

Sapna Chaudhary had an extremely difficult childhood where she had to take up dancing as her profession in order be the bread earner for her family. the report further stated that Sapna even tried to commit suicide in the past but now she has come out strong with a healthier view towards her life. There was a time in the show when fellow contestant Puneesh Sharma spoke ill about Sapna in the show while talking about the same, she was quoted saying, “Someone who has not lived my life or even seen it has no right to talk about my work. Everyone has their own profession and no one will tolerate when its disrespected. I can never forget where I have come as that made me who I am today. My friends in the house have promised to attend my shows and I would love to host them. Apart from Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra, I would happily be in touch with all.”