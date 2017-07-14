Bigg Boss 11 registration is now live, here’s how to register for the popular reality show, links to application form

The show usually involves celebrities and famous personalities but last year commoners were made to enter the Bigg Boss house too. (PTI)

Bigg Boss 11 Registration: The registration lines are open for the 11th season of the popular reality television show, Bigg Boss. Began in 2006, it has been virtually revered as the most watched reality TV show on prime time television in India. Last year, the host was Salman Khan which made it all the more coveted for its contestants. The show usually involves celebrities and famous personalities but last year commoners were made to enter the Bigg Boss house too. So what are you waiting for? If you want to take part, follow these steps to become a contestant.

Here’s how to register for Bigg Boss season 11:

1. Make an interesting video of yourself at a good location to impress the judges. Explain through the video and images why you should be the deserving candidate in the reality show that is known for featuring biggest TV celebs

2. Fill the application form from the official website of Colors channel (http://www.colorstv.com/in/) or Bigg Boss (http://www.voot.com/bigg-boss-registration). In this form, upload your video and latest photographs apart from the details.

3. The Bigg Boss team will call you after you have submitted the form, and if you are shortlisted you will be notified through an email or call from the show’s team.

The Bigg Boss website is open to the whole nation in a new development for the show. “Last year, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we opened the gates of the house for the entire nation. Here’s an opportunity for you once again to be a part of Bigg Boss, showcase your talent and intelligence, and earn your way to name, fame and the prize money,” the website reads.

In the application form you have to fill in your personal details, the reason why you want to be on the show, and your social media profiles like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.