Bigg Boss 11: Shocking! Priyank Sharma to be arrested over his Pune Goa cases comments against Arshi Khan?

Shocking news! (Photo from Twitter of Bigg Boss)

This is a big and shocking news for Bigg Boss 11 viewers and Priyank Sharma. According to Arshi Khan’s publicist, Flynn Remedios has claimed that Priyank Sharma could be arrested soon because police officials have already started the process to obtain an arrest warrant against him, as per a report in Telly Chakkar. Reportedly, Arshi Khan’s publicist Flynn Remedios has filed an FIR against the Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma and others under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases. According to media reports, Arshi Khan and her publicist Flynn Remedios were upset when Priyank talked about an alleged Pune sex scandal involving Arshi.

Evicted contestant Priyank Sharma had reentered the Bigg Boss 11 house again along with internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja. Priyank was thrown out of the house after he came out in support of friend Vikas Gupta and pushed another contestant Akash Dadlani during a fight. On the special Diwali episode, the “Splitsvilla” fame Priyank entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant along with Pooja Jain, who became a YouTube star with her songs like “Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj” and “Swag Wali Topi”.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 viewers had witnessed a big verbal clash between Haryanvi dance Sapna Chaudhary and bold contestant Arshi Khan. Sapna shouted at Arshi and teased her over her Pune-Goa scandal. And, soon after this, Arshi started crying. Many viewers were wondering what is this Pune-Goa incident and why Arshi is so scared of this. While Arshi and Sapna were arguing, Priyank told Sapna to shoot back at Arshi saying that she knows all about her ‘Pune-Goa scandals’. As soon as Sapna shouted at Arshi with Pune-Goa connection, latter started crying. She was shocked. She was scared. By saying ‘Pune and Goa scandals’, Priyank was referring to dirty and dark chapters from Arshi Khan’s life that she has been trying to hide. Reportedly, Arshi was suspected to be part of a sex racket in Pune in October 2016. Arshi and her two male agents were caught by police; men were jailed and Arshi was sent to rescue home. She fled from there, media reports claimed. All this happened in Pune.