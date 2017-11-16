Bigg Boss 11: Padmavati promotions hit top gear, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor to appear on Salman Khan show

Padmavati movie poster starring Deepika Padukone in titular role

The star cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited and controversial movie, Padmavati is all set to make an appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 anchored by superstar Salman Khan. Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will promote their upcoming movie Padmavati on Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss on coming Saturday. However, Ranveer Singh won’t be available for promotions as he is holidaying in California these days. In their upcoming movie Padmavati, Deepika plays the titular role and Shahid portrays the character of her husband, Maharaja Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Allauddin Khilji, the Sultan of Delhi. To welcome Deepika and Shahid, the Bigg Boss house will be transformed into a royal palace and the housemates are already gearing up to perform for them. The actors will be shooting on Saturday for the show.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati has been under the cloud of controversy after Karni Sena claims that the film is depicting inaccurate facts about historical figures. They earlier vandalized the set and now threaten to stall the release.

On November 16, the Uttar Pradesh government asked the I&B Ministry to defer the release date of the film Padmavati in the state because of “public anger” over the “script” and “distorted historical facts” in the film could lead to an “adverse effect” on the law-and-order situation. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday apprised the Centre that the release of Bollywood film “Padmavati” on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state. UP Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar in a letter addressed to the Centre said that the administration would be busy with the counting of votes for the civic polls and ensuring arrangements for the Muslim festival Barawafat on December when the film is scheduled to be released in the country.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Thursday called for a nationwide bandh on December 1 against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavati’. The founder of the organisation Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that not only the Rajput community or Hindu organisations but even Muslim leaders had come out against the film, against which there was resentment across the country. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the issue saying that the central government had the powers, as per the provisions of the Cinematography Act, to stop the release of a film for three months. That provision should be invoked in case of Padmavati which is slated to be released on December 1, he said.

Initially, Padmavati movie stepped into a storm after some unconfirmed reports said that there is a dream sequence between Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati and Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji characters. But, now Bhansali has already issued an appeal to clarify that there is no dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji characters.