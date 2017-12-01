Bigg Boss 11 November 2017 highlights: Top best moments from an unforgettable month

Bigg Boss 11 November Highlights, best moments

Reality show Bigg Boss can easily be termed as one of the most controversial shows on Indian television, probably ever. From fights, shrieking voices to fake relationships, contestants do everything in their power to win the show – they go to inordinate, cringe-worthy lengths to get attention. Whether you want to believe it or not, the more the show gets controversial, the more it attracts eyeballs. Bigg Boss 11 received a lot of flak, in its first month, from its fans for the alleged orchestrated fights and below par content with less entertainment value. The viewers were looking for entertainment but not something that is staged. Fake romances and fights have been the main ingredient of the show with every changing dynamics of human nature is the spice that made the show better. But as November ended, the participants of the show have turned it into the talk of the town again.

As the month started, Shilpa Shinde commented on Vikas Gupta’s stay in the house. She made it so torturous for him that it made him attempt to escape the house. Host Salman Khan was seen supporting Shilpa by calling her antics funny. For Salman’s behaviour, many fans of the show called him biased. In an interesting move, Vikas let go of his favourite jacket to save Shilpa from nomination. Their friendship is ambiguous and a lot of other housemates have a keen eye out to get them.

While Shilpa and Vikas are the ‘Apple’ of the viewer’s eye but on the other end of human behaviour spectrum was Shilpa-Akash and Shilpa-Arshi’s relationship. Shilpa was like mother-figure to Akash and Arshi but is now considered to be one of the enemies. On multiple occasions, viewers could see how Akash and Arshi have shown rude behaviour to Shilpa. This speaks volumes about the impact of public opinion on relationships inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. After Salman told Akash and Arshi, to play their individual game during one of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes since then the duo’s attitude flipped towards Shilpa.

Akash showed his funny side at the start of the show but as the show progressed, the humour was sucked out as the game in the show got intense. Similar was the case with Arshi, who did flirt with Hiten Tejwani initially. But it was the annoyning‘celebrities’ Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma who made the show interesting for the viewers. Hina’s apparent ‘masterplan’ scaled down the prize money of the show. She was unapologetic about it. Hina even said derogatory remarks on Shilpa and Arshi. She stood still and became a mere spectator when Priyank body shamed the two. However, she has all the rights to lecture those who do not stand up against the wrong.

As the month of November ended and the participants finished 60 days in the show and in the house, Bigg Boss 11 in the eleventh month can easily be held as one of the most controversial months this season. A perfect blend of drama, comedy, action and romance made the show more interesting for the viewer in the coming months. It will be extremely interesting to see the power struggle, interesting aspects of human behaviour and how they deal with friends and rivals inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.