Bigg Boss 11: Jyoti Kumari evicted from Salman Khan hosted event at Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The latest inmate to suffer the brunt of eviction from the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is Jyoti Kumari. Jyoti’s eviction was announced, on Sunday, by host Salman Khan in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of the season 11 of the popular Colors reality TV series. Besides her, other contestants such as Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawalla, Luv Tyagi, Sapna Choudhary and Akash Dadlani were also nominated for eviction from the house. However, Jyoti secured the lowest number of votes and thereby, got evicted from the house. Jyoti, who hails from Masaudi village, near Patna, talked about her short stay on the show after her eviction from the house. As per a report by PTI, Jyoti said, “I have spent one month in the house and I am happy about it. I was in a way expecting my elimination as I am from a small town and Luv is from Delhi and others were celebrities.”

Jyoti made her entry into the house as a commoner but has now become a household face. In the show, she was friends with Vikas Gupta and as per the PTI report, she hopes that he wins the controversial reality show. According to Jyoti, the weakest contestants on the show are Luv, Sabyasachi and Benafsha. Hailing from Masaudi in Bihar, 20-year-old Jyoti had just completed her graduation in B.Sc from Hans Raj college in Delhi, when she got selected for the controversial show. Her father is a peon in Patna.