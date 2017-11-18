The video is going massively viral on the social media and it’s breaking internet. (Photo from video)

Now, this is something which will grab eyeballs of the Bigg Boss viewers as well as of the people who are not interested in Bigg Boss 11. A video is going massively viral on the social media and it’s breaking the internet. The video claims that it is the audition tape of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandagi Kalra. Many media reports are claiming that it is the leaked video. The video shows Bandagi Kalra revealing what she’s been up to and what she wants to achieve in future. The video shows a person asking Bandagi Kalra why she wants to participate in Bigg Boss season 11. “I hate people who are fake, speak lies, pretend something which they are not,” Bandagi Kalra says in the audition video. Bandagi Kalra initially didn’t grab much limelight in the show but for the past few weeks, she has become one of the most talked about contestants due to her intimacy with one of the contestants Puneesh Sharma. In the latest eliminations of Bigg Boss 11, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui were evicted from the reality show after receiving lesser votes in comparison to others nominated participants. The other nominated contestants were Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary.

WATCH: Leaked video of Bandagi Kalra’s Bigg Boss 11 audition tape



After the double eviction, Mehjabi said she was sad while Sabyasachi said he has mixed feeling. “The house has kept me in control. I have both good and bad memories. I did not get into unnecessary fights and never took anyone’s side. I think I made a place in everyone’s heart,” Sabyasachi said. Mehjabi said luck was not on her side due to which she was evicted from the house. “Everyone is playing game in the house, some are getting into dirty and smart games. I am an outspoken person but inside the house I have tried to calm myself and not overreact to situations,” she added. Both of them think, co-contestant Hina Khan is playing a smart game.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the 11th edition of Bigg Boss also saw comedian-actor Kapil Sharma making an appearance to promote his film “Firangi”.

The show is aired on Colors channel.