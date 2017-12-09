Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani gets emotional on seeing wife Gauri after 2 months, this is what happened next

(Twitter Image)

This week was memorable for contestants of Bigg Boss 11 reality TV show when they were allowed to interact with their families after a gap of two months. This happened on the first day of the luxury budget task on the Salman Khan show. It really was an emotional day for the contestants and the actor Hiten Tejwani broke down in tears after meeting his wife Gauri. This goes to support that there is no better support in life for a person than of family or loved ones.

It was a brief meeting of the couple and Hiten was so emotional to see his wife that he stood still with tears while Gauri hugged him. Gauri also advised him to not change his nature for anyone and also cautioned her hubby to take good care of himself. Like a protective wife, she also gives an earful to Hina Khan for making ill statements about her husband.

Finally! @tentej‘s wife makes an entry and he couldn’t be more happier! Come back tomorrow to meet all our other guests on #BB11! @gpradhan7774 pic.twitter.com/CgbBkkSf5M — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017

In the last episode, Arshi Khan’s father, Shilpa Shinde’s mother, Puneesh Sharma’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s girlfriend made their way into the Bigg Boss house.

While it was an emotional episode, the same will be continued in the upcoming episode as well.

The stylish Television star, Hiten Tejwani is married to his co-star Gauri Pradhan Tejwani from Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi since 29 April 2004. Hiten and Gauri became parents to twins son Nevaan and daughter Katya on 11 November 2009.