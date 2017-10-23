Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan trolled on social media over Dhinchak Pooja treatment; this is what got twitterati upset

(Source: Bigg Boss)

The wild card entry of YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja has spiced up the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11. However, where there is Big Boss, can controversy be far behind? In fact, as soon as the new entrant arrived, a new row erupted. While every contestant welcomed Dhinkchak Pooja in the house, contestant Hina Khan refused to do so, The social media went abuzz with reactions on Hina Khan’s cold welcome to Dhinchak Pooja in the house. Hina Khan did not come out of the washroom area to receive Dhinchak Pooja. Reacting sharply to this, Twitterati’s posted harsh comments against Hina Khan. One of the tweets said, “#Dhinchakpooja chaahe kitni bhi annoying ho but its very disrespectful that #HinaKhan didn’t even welcome her,” while another tweet read, “What’s wrong with #Hinakhan; She’s So Annoying, #Dhinchakpooja is also a Human; you can’t Disrespect Anyone like that !! #BiggBoss11.”

I hope #DhinchakPooja will stay one hour more than #HinaKhan in #BiggBoss11 So she can understand how to treat people at first meet. — Parry Uppal (@Parryuppal) October 23, 2017

#HinaKhan needs to get a life. If her reaction to #Dhinchakpooja ‘s entry is this way, imagine what she must be thinking of #jyoti ? #bb11 — Mood Lifter (@ZoyaThangjam) October 22, 2017

#dhinchakpooja sweet person????#HinaKhan showing her true Colors now by disrespcting puja????????

Khud ko bollywood queen smjha hua hai kia?????#BB11 — BiggBoss11???? (@funBiggBoss) October 22, 2017

What’s wrong with #Hinakhan ; She’s So Annoying, #Dhinchakpooja is also a Human ; you can’t Disrespect Anyone like that !! #BiggBoss11 — Nitish????KK (@Nitish_B2) October 22, 2017

As per a tweet by Colors TV, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were also seen discussing the wild-card entry Dhinchak Pooja and how to deal with her in the Bigg Boss house. Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain is from Uttar Pradesh and her claim to fame was through her YouTube songs like Swag Wali Topi, Selfie Maine Le Le Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter and Bapu Dede Thoda Cash.