Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan trolled on social media over Dhinchak Pooja treatment; this is what got twitterati upset

The wild card entry of YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja has spiced up the Salman hosted Bigg Boss season 11

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 23, 2017 12:52 PM
The wild card entry of YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja has spiced up the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11. However, where there is Big Boss, can controversy be far behind? In fact, as soon as the new entrant arrived, a new row erupted. While every contestant welcomed Dhinkchak Pooja in the house, contestant Hina Khan refused to do so, The social media went abuzz with reactions on Hina Khan’s cold welcome to Dhinchak Pooja in the house. Hina Khan did not come out of the washroom area to receive Dhinchak Pooja. Reacting sharply to this, Twitterati’s posted harsh comments against Hina Khan. One of the tweets said, “#Dhinchakpooja chaahe kitni bhi annoying ho but its very disrespectful that #HinaKhan didn’t even welcome her,” while another tweet read, “What’s wrong with #Hinakhan; She’s So Annoying, #Dhinchakpooja is also a Human; you can’t Disrespect Anyone like that !! #BiggBoss11.”

As per a tweet by Colors TV, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were also seen discussing the wild-card entry Dhinchak Pooja and how to deal with her in the Bigg Boss house. Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain is from Uttar Pradesh and her claim to fame was through her YouTube songs like Swag Wali Topi, Selfie Maine Le Le Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter and Bapu Dede Thoda Cash.

