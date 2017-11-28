  3. Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan mocked by Manveer Gurjar, others, see how last season’s house-mates lash out

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2017 9:21 PM
Bigg Boss 11 has recently been all about Hina Khan and her Miss-Right-of-the-house attitude. After getting safe from the latest weekly eviction, Khan recently said,”Mere Jaise Banke Dikhao.” Taking a signal from this line, the winner of Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gurjar mocked the TV actress. Gurjar took to Twitter and said,”Book:- Dude पहले मेरे जैसा बन के दिखाओ Page:-713 आज @eyehinakhan मैंने दूध का डब्बा चुराया! चलो बोलो कौन कौन बनेगा मेरे जैसा?(Dude first be like me. Today, @eyehinakhan I stole the milk can. Now, tell me who else wants to be like me.” For all those who don’t know Gurjar and Hina together participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Pain In Spain and seemed to bond well on the show.

Hina has been making noise for a lot of wrong reasons on the ongoing reality show and has been blasted a lot by Salman Khan for her wrong stands on issues. Also, not many of her fans are appreciating her strategy and tactics on Bigg Boss 11. Hina enjoyed a huge fan following, thanks to her role of Akshara on Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus), but the negative publicity she has been garnering on the show is fast making a dent on her fan base. She is dubbed as the new villain of the house and many former Bigg Boss residents have been critical of her.

Vindu Dara Singh took to Twitter,”WHEN #BB11 contestants were signed up, pretty sure ARSHI was to play the role of VILLAIN with SHILPA & HINA as lead HEROINES! NOW – “Footage” ke CHAKKAR main HINA “lead VILLAIN” ka TAJ saar peh pehen keh baith gayi hai!” On another occasion he said,”HINA – I can do whatever I want with my PARATHA and throws it away. HINA – Puneesh ne galat kiya khanna fek diya! HINA – I’m nominating PUNEESH for wasting FOOD!” Here is how the former Bigg Boss contestants thrashed Hina Khan

On Sunday, Sapna Choudhary was evicted from the reality television show. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of the Haryanvi dancer. “I am happy. I am taking back a lot of memories with me. I want to meet all of them (housemates). There is nothing against anyone. I think everyone is right at their place,” Sapna said after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house in Lonavala. Hina Khan, Sapna, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma were nominated for evictions. Sapna believes television producer Vikas Gupta has the potential to emerge as the winner of the 11th season of the popular television reality show.

