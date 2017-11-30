Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan belittles Gauahar Khan, calls Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed

In picture L to R: Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sakshi Tanwar

The troublemaker from the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan, has landed in more trouble. After getting repeated warnings from the host Salman Khan, Hina Khan doesn’t seem to be able to stop herself no matter what the cost. A video published by the official handle of the show shows Hina is in conversation with Arshi and Vikas Gupta. The video has gone viral due to the content of the video. In the clip, Hina tells other two that Gauahar doesn’t have half the followers than she has on social media. One of the contestants, Vikas, replies by saying that she might not be active as Gauahar is. Hina went into a defensive mode and stated that even she is not active on social media. As per the findings, Hina Khan has 126k followers on her official Twitter handle whereas Gauahar has 2.17 million followers on Twitter. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took the case of Hina for not saying anything when Priyank was body shaming Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. In the video, one can listen that Hina made a comment on Dangal actor Sakshi Tanwar. She said that the actor is cross-eyed.

WATCH BIGG BOSS VIDEO HERE:

“Aao Behen Chugli Karein” This one is SPECIALLY for@GAUAHAR_KHAN #SakshiTanwar @iamsanjeeda

Praised By Ms Perfect @eyehinakhan

She is a REAL Friend & Colleague#BB11 Watch Share pic.twitter.com/WpLd63VIum — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 29, 2017

Arshi Khan went on to say that she doesn’t appreciate the features of Sakshi Tanwar. Hina joined in the conversation by commenting on Sakshi’s eyes and said that Sakshi is cross-eyed. But as the video ended, Hina was seen saying that Sakshi is an incredible actor. As the video went viral, celebrity Gauahar took to her Twitter. She wrote, “Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de…. Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful???? (You haven’t learnt good manners but wish you might have learnt some mathematics because then you might not have become a butt of all jokes for the things you say in your vanity)”.

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de…. Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful???? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

By saying such things, Hina may have lost some of her fan following. We all can hope the actor realises that she is going to make a mistake and stops on time.