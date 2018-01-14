Bigg Boss 11 Finale LIVE Updates: BB 11 winner name 2018 leaked? Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan? Find out

The 4 finalists are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.

Bigg Boss 11 Finale Winner Name Announcement Live Updates: It’s not only big but the biggest day today for the Bigg Boss 11, its participants and viewers too as the name of Bigg Boss 11 grand finale winner will be announced tonight on BB 11 show. After Akash Dadlani’s eviction, the 4 finalists are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. Akash was evicted from the show in a mid-week elimination. Social media is abuzz with the predictions and speculations about who will emerge as the big winner of Bigg Boss 11. It’s a tough fight between the Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. Salman Khan will host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 wherein the winner will be announced. Here are all the LIVE Updates:-

8:23 PM Bigg Boss 11 finale will be graced by Hina Khan’s performance!

8:22 PM Shilpa Shinde-Vikas Gupta ready to enthrall audience with their performance!

8:16 PM Hina, Luv and Priyank to set stage on fire!

“@eyehinakhan will give a scintillating performance with her two best friends, Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa on the #BB11 stage! Don’t miss this, tonight at 9 PM only on the #BB11Finale,”Bigg Boss tweeted.

8:10 PM According to several media reports, Puneesh Sharma was the first one out of all the 4 finalists to get evicted from final race. After Puneesh, Vikas Gupta got evicted. And, then the fight was between Hina and Shilpa. And, Finally,. Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

8:06 PM “Paani mein aag lagane aa rahe hai #BB11 ke lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma aur @BandgiK! Catch them in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM,” Colors tweeted.

8:05 PM: “Ye performance khoob entertaining hone wali hai, tum likh ke le lo! Don’t miss @tentej and Arshi Khan’s super fun act only on the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM,”Colors tweeted.

8:02 PM “Jis ghadi ka sabko hai intezaar, woh ghadi bas aane hi wali hai! 1 hour to go for the #BB11Finale. Are you ready?,” Bigg Boss tweeted.

7:57 PM Reportedly, Shilpa got the maximum votes and hence she should be the winner.

7:43 PM Reportedly, Shilpa Shinde is the winner of Bigg Boss 11; her name will be announced in BB11 Finale tonight!

7:40 PM “Aa rahe hai @BeingSalmanKhan apne performance se machaane hungama in the #BB11Finale. Unka ‘Swag se Swagat’ karna na bhooliye, aaj raat 9 PM,”Colors tweeted.

7:39 PM: “Popcorn aur snacks taiyyar kar lo, kyunki entertainment se bhara #BB11Finale shuru hone wala bas 2 ghanto mein,” tweeted Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle.

7:38 PM “This is probably the last meme of #BB11 so don’t forget to tag all your friends. #BB11Finale,” Colors tweeted.

7:37 PM “The eliminated housemates are back to have some fun in the #BB11Finale. Don’t miss out on their banter with the finalists, tonight at 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek,” Colors tweeted.

7:34 PM: “@akshaykumar and @BeingSalmanKhan perform onstage with Dhinchak Pooja and dancing queen, Sapna Choudhary. Catch all the masti only on the #BB11finale, tonight at 9 PM,” tweeted Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle.

7:33 PM “@akshaykumar and @BeingSalmanKhan go on an entertaining ride with Dhinchak Pooja on her ‘Dilon ka Scooter’. Don’t miss all the masti, tonight at 9 PM. #BB11Finale,” tweeted Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle.

7:27 PM “Intezaar ka phal entertaining hota hai. Bas 3 hours mein shuru hone wala hai #BB11Finale. Are you guys ready?,” Bigg Boss had tweeted.

7:26 PM After Akash’s eviction, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma are competing for the coveted winner title of Bigg Boss 11