Bigg Boss 11 evictions: Benafsha Soonawalla eliminated! Salman Khan to make announcement tonight in Weekend Ka Vaar episode

It’s a big news for Bigg Boss 11 viewers! (Photos from Twitter)

It’s a big news for Bigg Boss 11 viewers! The eviction of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla will be announced by host Salman Khan tonight in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to various media reports citing sources, Benafsha Soonawalla has already been eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house and an official announcement will be made by host Salman on Sunday night. In the latest eliminations last week, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss after receiving lesser votes in comparison to other nominated participants. The other nominated contestants were Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary.

After the double eviction, Mehjabi said she was sad while Sabyasachi said he has mixed feeling. “The house has kept me in control. I have both good and bad memories. I did not get into unnecessary fights and never took anyone’s side. I think I made a place in everyone’s heart,” Sabyasachi said. Mehjabi said luck was not on her side due to which she was evicted from the house. “Everyone is playing game in the house, some are getting into dirty and smart games. I am an outspoken person but inside the house I have tried to calm myself and not overreact to situations,” she added. Both of them think, co-contestant Hina Khan is playing a smart game.

Prior to Sabyasachi and Mehjabi’s eliminations, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja was evicted after she entered the show with a lot of fanfare only a few weeks ago. Pooja’s journey in the 11th season of the popular reality television show came to an end when host Salman Khan announced her name. “I had fun during my stay in the house, I wish I had the opportunity to be on the show for some more time. I am happy that I will be meeting my family and sad because I will miss my new family of Bigg Boss,” Pooja, who became a YouTube star with her songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Swag Wali Topi, said. Pooja Jain, popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja, was nominated, along with Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Chaudhary, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Bandgi Kalra. Pooja had said that she was open to going back inside the Bigg Boss house if there was an opportunity.

The show is aired on Colors channel.