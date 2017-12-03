Bigg Boss 11 eviction today: Bandgi Kalra eliminated in Weekend Ka Vaar; Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi are safe

The big wait is over now! Bandgi Kalra out of the show! (Photos from Twitter)

The big wait is over now! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is now out of the show. Yes, you read it right. Bandgi has been evicted. However, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi are safe. The three were nominated for eliminations this week. All Bigg Boss viewers and fans were curious to know about the contestant who will be evicted next. According to media reports, Bandgi Kalra has been evicted and now she is in Mumbai. Salman Khan will make the official announcement of Bandgi Kalra’s elimination on Sunday during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Earlier, according to poll – “Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 11 this week?”, people voted that Bandgi Kalra should be evicted. Last week, Sapna Choudhary was evicted. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of the Haryanvi dancer. The episode was aired tonight on Colors channel. “I am happy. I am taking back a lot of memories with me. I want to meet all of them (housemates). There is nothing against anyone. I think everyone is right at their place,” Sapna said after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house in Lonavala. Hina Khan, Sapna, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma were nominated for evictions.

POLL RESULTS: Bandgi Kalra should be evicted!

Who do you think will get evicted from @BiggBoss 11 this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) November 28, 2017

Prior to Sapna, Benafsha Soonawalla was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house. Before Benafsha, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss after receiving lesser votes in comparison to other nominated participants.

And, prior to Sabyasachi and Mehjabi’s eliminations, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja was evicted after she entered the show with a lot of fanfare only a few weeks ago.