Bigg Boss 11 eviction this week: Who will be eliminated tomorrow night by Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan – Priyank Sharma or Luv Tyagi? Answer is here

Salman to announce name in Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 11 eviction: Bigg Boss 11 viewers are extremely eager to know that who will be eliminated from the show this week. According to a poll conducted by Bollywood Life, voters want Priyank Sharma to be evicted this week. The verdict will be out when Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan will announce the name of the contestant to be eliminated from the show. The name will be announced by Salman in Weekend Ka Vaar.

Priyank Sharma had re-entered the BB11 house after Salman evicted him from the show during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode when he allegedly physically assaulted co-contestant Akash Dadlani, after an argument broke out between Vikas Gupta and the latter.

Last week, Arshi Khan was evicted from reality show Bigg Boss. In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of surprise eviction, host Salman Khan announced that Arshi was out of Season 11 of Bigg Boss as she got the least number of votes. Seven contestants were nominated for the eviction as a punishment for discussing nominations. Those who were nominated were Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde.

After she was ousted from the popular reality show, Bigg Boss gave Arshi special power to save two contestants and she chose Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma. Salman announced that there will be live voting and whoever between Vikas and Priyank gets maximum votes will directly reach the Semi-finale week. It was Vikas who got more votes than Priyank.

Prior to Arshi, in one of the biggest surprises, popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani was evicted. Of the nominated contestants — Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Hiten — the 43-year-old actor was evicted out from season 11 of the show. “It (eviction) came as a shock to me. I deserved to be in the house as compared to some of them like Priyank and Luv. I think I was a threat to the other contestants. I feel people were waiting to chuck out the strong contestants. We are in the 12th week and the game will get dirty now. I would love to go on the show again, if there is an opportunity, but I will not come with revenge on my mind. I would be aware of who was good or bad to me behind my back. All I would say is, I got to see real faces,” Hiten said. During his stay in the house, Hiten appeared dignified and stayed calm during tough situations. He was on good terms with all the other contestants.