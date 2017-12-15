Bigg Boss 11: Mouni Roy to join Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss (Twitter)

Bigg Boss 11: Television’s favourite actress Mouni Roy is all set to make her appearance on the television reality show Bigg Boss 11! For Mouni, Bigg Boss has become a ritual every year. She will be seen sharing the stage with host Salman Khan in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If reports are to be believed, Mouni is said to have entered Salman’s close circle and she will be seen shaking a leg with the superstar for a grand performance, reported the Indian Express. The actor will shoot the performance and the episode with Salman and the Bigg Boss contestants today, while the episode will air over the weekend. Apart from the fun and celebrations, one housemate among Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, and Shilpa Shinde will be evicted.

Mouni Roy is a film and television actress and model. She is best known for her roles as Shivaniya in Nagin , and Shivangi in Nagin 2 and for playing Shivanya Ritik Singh and Shivangi Rocky Pratap Singh in Naagin. She also played Meera in Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. She was a contestant and finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She is a trained Kathak dancer. Also, she was seen in one of the promos of the show. The Naagin star is all set to make her big screen debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and is also said to play a pivotal role in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra.

Mouni rose to fame with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, saw her career taking off after she played the lead in two seasons of the supernatural series Naagin. She had shared that she would continue to juggle between television and films. She was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “I will never leave TV, it’s my home. I have said this over and over again. I am also very possessive about it. TV has given me everything. I have a lot of respect for television, its actors and people, who work on the small screen, our directors and spot dadas. We literally work like farmers, day and night to create something beautiful. There’s no way I am going to leave TV.”

Bigg Boss is a television reality show broadcast on Colors channel and it follows the Big Brother format, which was first developed by Endemol in the Netherlands. Over eleven years, Bigg Boss has rolled out eleven seasons and one spin-off version. The current season, season 11, airs on Colors.