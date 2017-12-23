Bigg Boss 11 eviction this week: Puneesh Sharma to be eliminated tomorrow?

Puneesh to be evicted?

After the shocking eviction of TV Hiten Tejwani from Bigg Boss 11 house, the viewers of reality television show are eagerly waiting to know the answer of the big question – Who will be eliminated now from Bigg Boss in Weekend Ka Vaar? According to various polls conducted by different news websites, Puneesh Sharma has the highest chances of eviction from the BB 11 house. Puneesh got maximum votes for eviction. After Puneesh, it’s Akash Dadlani who is facing eviction from BB 11 house.

Last week, in one of the biggest surprises, popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani was evicted. Of the nominated contestants — Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Hiten — the 43-year-old actor was evicted out from season 11 of the show. “It (eviction) came as a shock to me. I deserved to be in the house as compared to some of them like Priyank and Luv. I think I was a threat to the other contestants. I feel people were waiting to chuck out the strong contestants. We are in the 12th week and the game will get dirty now. I would love to go on the show again, if there is an opportunity, but I will not come with revenge on my mind. I would be aware of who was good or bad to me behind my back. All I would say is, I got to see real faces,” Hiten said.

On last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, there was a twist in the eviction process as host Salman Khan asked nominated contestants Hiten and Priyank to enter a secret room and wait for the eviction. The remaining contestants — Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Aakash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma — had to unanimously decide on who should be evicted.

“I think, a majority of them chose Priyank to stay in the house. I think Vikas, Arshi and Puneesh voted in my favour. Surprisingly, Shilpa did not vote for me. I did save her (Shilpa) once and I was not expecting her to return the favour. Competition is good, but one should compete with those of the same level. I don’t have anything against anyone. The choice was given to the house mates and they chose me (for eviction),” Hiten said.

During his stay in the house, Hiten appeared dignified and stayed calm during tough situations. He was on good terms with all the other contestants.

“I have played my game my way and I was the same on the show as I am in real life. I think, may be, I did not get into dirty games, so I was out. This game is such that all those inside the house would want a strong contender to be out. I never did anything wrong to anyone, everyone respected me on the show and I respected all of them,” Hiten said. He believes that unlike the other contestants, he was not yelling unnecessarily or picking up fights deliberately with anyone in the house, and this could also possibly be one of the reasons for his exit from the show.

“Quite a few of them are fake on the show, people do things to be noticed. I think Vikas Gupta is good on the show, I still feel, Hina Khan is fake, Aakash changes his colour depending on which group is in the majority. Priyank and Luv do not seem to exist in the house,” he added.