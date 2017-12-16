Bigg Boss 11 eviction this week: Oh no! TV star Hiten Tejwani to be eliminated tomorrow? Here’s truth

Oh no! Hiten Tejwani eliminated from Bigg Boss 11!

Bigg Boss 11 viewers might believe it or not but it’s the BIGGEST SHOCKER of this season. Popular contestant Hiten Tejwani is now out of the show. Yes, you read it right. TV star Hiten has been evicted from the show. Hiten Tejwani, who was nominated along with Bhabhiji fame Shilpa Shinde, MTV star Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi this week, has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11, according to a report in Bollywood Life. The announcement will be made by Salman Khan on Sunday in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Hiten Tejwani, who has given many superhit TV shows, was being considered as one of the finale contestants. It is nothing less than a big shocker for Hiten fans but viewers have to accept it. Bigg Boss 11 viewers were very eager to know that who will be eliminated this week as last week nobody was evicted – neither Shilpa Shinde or Akash Dadlani; both were nominated. Last week, several media reports claimed that Shilpa Shinde’s popularity has seen a really big surge on social media as over lakhs of tweet were posted in her praise.

Last week, Bandagi Kalra was evicted from Bigg Boss 11. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of Bandagi. Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi and Luv Tyagi were nominated for eviction this week. “I am sad. I am disheartened. It was sudden, I did not expect it (eviction),” Bandagi said after eviction. She said Luv should have been evicted from the house. Her stint in show made headlines due to her closeness to Puneesh. “There is nothing fake in the equation with Puneesh. Some people in the show think it (relationship with Puneesh) is a false story, they were trying to separate us. Both Puneesh and I were strong as a couple and individually as well,” Bandagi said. Bandagi said her co-contestant Hina Khan is self-obsessed and insecure about Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain. “Both Vikas Gupta, Shilpa are playing good in the show,” she added.

Earlier, Sapna Choudhary was evicted. “I am happy. I am taking back a lot of memories with me. I want to meet all of them (housemates). There is nothing against anyone. I think everyone is right at their place,” Sapna said after her eviction. Hina Khan, Sapna, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma were nominated for evictions.

Prior to Sapna, Benafsha Soonawalla was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house. Before Benafsha, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui got evicted.