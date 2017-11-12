Bigg Boss 11 eliminations: Sabyasachi Satapathy, Mehjabi Siddiqui already evicted; confirmation during Weekend Ka Vaar tonight?

Big news for Bigg Boss 11 viewers! (Photos from Twitter)

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

It’s a big news for Bigg Boss 11 viewers! According to media reports, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui have already been evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house. Yes! You read it right. There will be two evictions – Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui, according to Bollywood Life. The episode showing their elimination will be aired tonight. The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, hosted by Salman Khan, will confirm the elimination of Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui on Sunday night.

Earlier, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja had become the latest contestant to be evicted from the “Bigg Boss” house after she entered the show with a lot of fanfare only a few weeks ago. Pooja’s journey in the 11th season of the popular reality television show came to an end with host Salman Khan announcing her name from among the eight contestants nominated for eviction.

Evicted contestant Priyank Sharma had reentered the Bigg Boss house along with internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja. Priyank was thrown out of the house after he came out in support of friend Vikas Gupta and pushed another contestant Akash Dadlani during a fight.

Prior to Pooja, Jyoti Kumari was evicted from the reality TV series “Bigg Boss”. Jyoti’s eviction was announced by host Salman Khan in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of the season 11 of the Colors show. Besides her, other contestants such as Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawalla, Luv Tyagi, Sapna Choudhary and Akash Dadlani were also nominated for the eviction.

The show is being hosted by Salman Khan. It airs on Colors channel.