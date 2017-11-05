Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja eliminated? Here’s truth

It’s a big news for Bigg Boss 11 viewers! (Photos from Twitter)

It’s a big news for Bigg Boss 11 viewers! Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 11. Dhinchak Pooja who entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11 as its first wild card entry has been eliminated, according to a report in SpotboyE.com. On the special Diwali episode, Pooja Jain, who became a YouTube star with her songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Swag Wali Topi, entered the BB11 house. Evicted contestant Priyank Sharma had reentered the Bigg Boss house along with internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja. Priyank was thrown out of the house after he came out in support of friend Vikas Gupta and pushed another contestant Akash Dadlani during a fight.