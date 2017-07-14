Bigg Boss season 11: Here is how much Pamela Anderson, Great Khali and others were paid to stay in the house

Bigg Boss season 11: Pamela Anderson was paid Rs 2.5 crore for her day stay. (Source: Instagram/IE/Reuters)

The new season is set to about begin in a few weeks. If the reports are to be believed the new season might start in September or October this year and the registration process of commoners for the same has already begun. There are many names like Dhinchak Pooja, Mohit Malhotra and Zoya Afroz that are doing the rounds for this year’s edition. The show is known for its controversies but the amount of money paid to celebrities to stay in the house has also been a matter of discussion among the viewers. According to a report by Catch News, Bollywood actor Rahul Dev and VJ Bani were the highest paid actors of last season. Here is a look at some celebrities who have stayed in the house and the amount of money they were paid for it.

1. Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch actress was the first international celebrity to be a part of Bigg Boss. The Canadian actress came into the house for the fourth season and was paid Rs 2.5 crore rupees for it. If you think that’s less pay for an international star, her stay was limited to just 3 days.

2. The Great Khali

Dalip Singh Rana who is known by his ring name, The Great Khali. He was India’s first big name to enter WWE. However, when he was struggling with injuries, The Great Khali decided to participate in Bigg Boss and even survived till the Grand Finale. He was paid a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh, per week.

3. Rahul Dev

After making his debut with Sunny Deol starrer Champion, Rahul Dev played important roles in many Bollywood films. While on the show the actor revealed that he accepted the offer since he needed money to pay his son’s fee who is studying overseas. Rahul Dev was reportedly paid Rs 2 crore to be a part of the show.

4. VJ Bani

A lot of people had tipped VJ Bani to win last year’s Bigg Boss but she came second to Manveer Gujjar. Bani who was previously seen on MTV’s reality show Roadies was paid Rs 1.5 crore for the show making her second highest paid celeb of Bigg Boss season 10.

5. Tanishaa Mukherjee

The younger sister of famous Bollywood actress Kajol, Tanishaa Mukherjee who made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi film Sssshhh… in 2003 was paid Rs 7.5 lakh per week to appear on Bigg Boss 7. She was also seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.