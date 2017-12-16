Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan to be arrested from BB 11 house? Here’s truth

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is known for creating controversies in the BB 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is known for creating controversies in the BB 11 house. Now, a media report is claiming that Arshi Khan in trouble. And, the reason is – an arrest warrant has been issued on Monday against her for not attending court proceedings for the last three months. Reportedly, the arrest warrant is regarding a case which was registered against Arshi Khan for allegedly trying to create enmity between communities. Allegedly, she painted the national flags of India and Pakistan on her bare body. According to a report in IB Times, Jalandhar Court Magistrate had issued an arrest warrant against Arshi Khan and ordered police to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house and arrest Arshi Khan. Here, the big question is – Will police arrest Arshi Khan?

If Arshi’s publicist Flynn Remedios is to be believed, he says, “Even though the arrest warrant against Arshi is still valid, a stay order on the same has been procured.” “The stay on the matter will be valid till January 15, 2018,” Arshi’s publicist Flynn Remedios added.

Earlier, it was reported that popular contestant Hiten Tejwani is now out of the show. TV star Hiten has been evicted from the show. Hiten Tejwani, who was nominated along with Bhabhiji fame Shilpa Shinde, MTV star Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi this week, has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11, according to a report in Bollywood Life. The announcement will be made by Salman Khan on Sunday in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Hiten Tejwani, who has given many superhit TV shows, was being considered as one of the finale contestants. It is nothing less than a big shocker for Hiten fans but viewers have to accept it. Bigg Boss 11 viewers were very eager to know that who will be eliminated this week as last week nobody was evicted – neither Shilpa Shinde or Akash Dadlani; both were nominated. Last week, several media reports claimed that Shilpa Shinde’s popularity has seen a really big surge on social media as over lakhs of tweet were posted in her praise.

Last week, Bandagi Kalra was evicted from Bigg Boss 11. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of Bandagi. Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi and Luv Tyagi were nominated for eviction this week. “I am sad. I am disheartened. It was sudden, I did not expect it (eviction),” Bandagi said after eviction. She said Luv should have been evicted from the house. Her stint in show made headlines due to her closeness to Puneesh. “There is nothing fake in the equation with Puneesh. Some people in the show think it (relationship with Puneesh) is a false story, they were trying to separate us. Both Puneesh and I were strong as a couple and individually as well,” Bandagi said. Bandagi said her co-contestant Hina Khan is self-obsessed and insecure about Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain. “Both Vikas Gupta, Shilpa are playing good in the show,” she added.