Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan makes horrific revelations about characterless grandfather, more; how her father reacted

Bigg Boss 11 has always been a platform for big revelations! Contestants have tried to encash on the wide reach of the controversial reality show in order to make the most of the publicity. This season in Bigg Boss 11, some shocking revelations came from Bhopal model Arshi Khan who revealed that her grandfather is one of the most ”characterless” person in the city. Not only did the statement raise many eyebrows but it also made some buzz outside the Bigg Boss house. In one of the season 11 episode, Arshi Khan went on to say that her grandfather Mohammad Suleiman Khan had married 18 times and fathered 12 children. She had also declared that she was from Afghanistan and not India.

Well, according to the latest reports, it is now being suggested that Arshi’s revelations were allegedly all lies. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Arshi is lying. When the facts were checked with her father Mohammad Armaan, he said that her statements were incorrect as his father was already dead by 1945. He was four at the time his father expired. Arshi’s father further said that he himself had scarce knowledge about his father due to his early death. Armaan also mentions that he has never told such things to Arshi regarding her grandfather. ”It is true that my father was the jailer of Bhopal Central Jail during the British rule and he had also married twice but we never told Arshi this,” her father reveals. Arshi’s mother Nadra Sultan said, ” Defaming the family name with such statements is not right.”

Ever since the show was first aired on Colors TV, Arshi has been one of the strongest contestants as well as the most controversial one. She got into fights with her fellow contestants more than once and continues to give a tough time to her counterparts. Since the first day she got into a spat with contestant Puneesh Sharma and entered the house vowing to create controversies. Such is her on-screen presence that she has become one of the most talked about contestants not only in the house but outside as well. Arshi is surely playing the game well and it won’t be a surprise if she comes out winning the season 11 title!