Bigg Boss 11: A big shocking fight will happen between Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma tonight; watch teaser here

Arshi can be seen shouting at Priyank. (Photos from Colors’ Twitter a/c)

Bigg Boss 11 house is known for its big controversies, fights and verbal clashes. On Monday night, a shocking fight will take place between Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma. According to a video teaser released by Colors TV, a huge verbal clash broke out between bold model Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma. In the video, Arshi can be seen shouting at Priyank. Arshi is one of the most popular and controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Earlier, BB 11 viewers had witnessed a big verbal clash between Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary and bold contestant Arshi Khan. Sapna shouted at Arshi and teased her over her Pune-Goa scandal. And, soon after this episode, Arshi started crying.

WATCH:-

It’s Arshi Khan vs @ipriyanksharmaa in the #BB11 house once again! Find out what will happen next tonight at 10:30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/RXOXq94l2o — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 6, 2017

What are Arshi Khan’s Pune, Goa scandals?

All Bigg Boss 11 viewers had witnessed that while Arshi and Sapna were arguing, Priyank told Sapna to shoot back at Arshi saying that she knows all about her ‘Pune-Goa scandals’. As soon as Sapna shouted at Arshi with Pune-Goa connection, latter started crying. She was shocked. She was scared. By saying ‘Pune and Goa scandals’, Priyank was referring to dirty and dark chapters from Arshi Khan’s life that she has been trying to hide.

Sapna Choudhary loses her calm at Arshi Khan & Akash Dadlani. Tune in tonight at 10:30pm to find out why! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/5tvUwo29iZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 27, 2017

Reportedly, Arshi was suspected to be part of a sex racket in Pune in October 2016. Arshi and her two male agents were caught by police; men were jailed and Arshi was sent to rescue home. She fled from there, IE reported. All this happened in Pune.

As far as Goa scandal is concerned, Goa police had arrested Arshi from a beach side 5-star hotel on the accusations of indulging in prostitution, IE had reported this quoting to enewzhub.com.