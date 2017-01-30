Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar win will create problems for TV actors

Will Bigg Boss change its format to include more commoners after Manveer Gurjar’s win? (Twitter)

Bigg Boss 10: The people have spoken and Manveer Gurjar was crowned this season’s winner. Of course, while it’s a victory for those who were rooting for the ‘commoners’, does Manveer’s win spell trouble for small screen celebrities? Bigg Boss gave the show a new twist this season by introducing ‘commoners’ onto the show and going by Manveer’s victory, the audience loved the idea. Will the show makers now consider revamping the format to having more commoners and less celebrities on the show? Consider these factors:

Relatability: Manveer’s win over celebs like Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge comes from the fact that the audience could relate to him. Manveer was just a regular guy who always wanted to be an actor – which one of us hasn’t secretly dreamed of that? Unlike people who are quite familiar with an actor’s life like Rohan or Bani, Manveer’s dreams spoke to the Bigg Boss viewers.

Small contestant pool: Bigg Boss celebrities are drawn from small screen stars or models who are usually ‘taking a break’, which is a kinder phrase for being unemployed. In TV terms, this means that they aren’t being offered other shows. Earlier, Bigg Boss had to find contestants who people would care about, but who weren’t so popular that other shows wanted them – that’s a tall order. Instead, commoners, who the audience will root for but GECs won’t want, come a dime a dozen.

Of course, the idea of completely knocking off celebrities from the Bigg Boss roster won’t work well. The reason Manveer’s win is such a cause of celebration for viewers is because it was against celebrities – the victory of the common man over the star. If it’s just a lot of ‘commoners’ fighting each other, the victory wouldn’t be as sweet, so for struggling TV stars there is hope yet. Do you think Bigg Boss will change its current format?