Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is married!

Manveer Gurjar after winning Bigg Boss 10. (Source: twitter)

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, who has the boy-next-door image, who is a farmer’s son in Noida was known mostly for his honesty and down-to-earth attitude, but recently when his wedding photographs started going viral many of his fans were shocked, because no one knew about this fact of his life. A video of his wife and child went viral on social media shocked many and even his co-housemates in the Bigg Boss house expressed surprise. Many had said that it was his truthfulness which got him the trophy against Bani J who emerged as a runner-up.

Gurjar told reporters who were waiting outside his house when he reached with the trophy and the questions started, “There was no necessity of letting everyone know. In the 105 days you spend in the Bigg Boss house, the moment you enter in you tend to forget everything. Neither any song, nor phone numbers or names – you don’t remember anything. Just that you remember the people who are in front of you.”

Manveer’s close friend from the house said maybe not telling the truth about his marriage (and probably his daughter as well) has been his game plan to gather all the love and support from his female fans. “Look, what can you do to someone who has already decided what to say and do in the show? We were all playing a game and Manveer had his own set of cards. If he had revealed his marriage, would so many girls vote for him?” he said.

Manveer’s relatives told Bombay Times that he is married. Another relative said, “He was married three years ago. He also has a one and a half year old daughter named Aashi. But he never hid the fact on the show.”