Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar elated, but will he jump on TV serials’ bandwagon? Find out here

Gurjar later talked about his journey and his entry in the house as a complete different person and how the show has changed him.(IE)

‘Commoner’ Manveer Gurjar was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 10 season on Sunday night and his victory also meant the win of common man in the battle against the celebrities at the Bigg Boss House – this was the theme on which the show was based. Gurjar later talked about his journey and his entry in the house as a complete different person and how the show has changed him.

Manveer Gurjar told to Hindustan Times that initially he was short tempered and people were scared of him and this was a flaw even Salman Khan had pointed out. He was sure that with this attitude he wouldn’t be able to make it far in the game. It was then he tried and made sure others make mistake in their task or behaviour. He also said that he played with his heart more than his mind.

You may also like to watch:



Having bagged the “Bigg Boss” title, commoner Manveer Gurjar has lots of options lined up, but he says he is in no hurry and will wait for a “good opportunity” before he decides on his next project. When asked if he now plans to shift to doing films or TV serials, Manveer says he is yet to figure that out but won’t do anything for the sake of it. ” I haven’t thought about acting in television shows or films, but if something comes my way and my talent matches it, then I might do it.”Manveer Gurjar said.

From being a commoner to a celebrity, Manveer has won hearts of Bollywood beauties Sonakshi and Shradha who claimed him to be their favourite on the show.

Along with the title, Manveer received a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh out and his father pledged to donate fifty per cent of the amount to host Salman Khan’s Being Human charity foundation.

Despite being a commoner, Manveer’s win for many was not a surprise as over his three-month long stay inside the Bigg Boss house, he was successful in winning the audiences’ hearts, thanks to his simplicity and dedication for the game.

With PTI Inputs