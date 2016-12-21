Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami caught eating chicken

While Bigg Boss has always had eccentric characters on the show, Om definitely is one of the most extreme cases. (Indian Express)

Bigg Boss 10 is clearly not running short of drama, thanks to Om Swami. In a new shocking twist, Om, who claims to be a vegetarian, was caught eating chicken. After Manveer Gurjar made some chicken for the other participants, he offered some to Om. The latter pretended to be so offended by Manveer’s gesture that he walked out of the room. So far, so good, but then, when everyone in the house went to sleep, Om snuck off and stole some of the chicken, according to a report in DNA. The god-man then ate the food, which had offended him so much just a few hours earlier, in the washroom.

This isn’t the first time Om has wavered on his stance regarding food. Last week, he boldly announced that he was going to go on a hunger strike, but what the other contestants didn’t know was that he had earlier hidden fruits in the loo. During his so-called fast, Om would sneak off to the loo and have a few bites of the fruit to keep him going. Fortunately, Salman Khan alerted everyone in the house to his two-faced act. Given that incident, it’s surprising that Om decided to pull the same tactics again this week.

While Bigg Boss has always had eccentric characters on the show, Om definitely is one of the most extreme cases. He was also one of the only people that the mild-mannered Rahul Dev, who was evicted from the house earlier this week, got into an argument with. Moreover, he got into trouble with the other contestants, particularly the women, for his behaviour with Sunny Leone. When the Laila O Laila star visited the house as a judge, Om kept touching her inappropriately. While Sunny coolly brushed off his crude behaviour, Bani did not taking it lying low and yelled at him later for it.