Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om bleeds away after fighting with Nitibha

Bigg Boss’ most frustrating contestant Swami Om has ended up injured after fighting with Nitibha Kaul. But before you think that Nitibha got too violent, Swami’s injury was partly his own fault. During the Maalgadi task, Manu, Manveer and Nitibiha were all given umbrellas to get some shade from the sun. However, Swami snatched Nitibha’s umbrella and Manu rushed to his friend’s help. When all three began to tug at the umbrella, Swami ending up hurting himself and bleeding, according to a report in DNA. What makes the deed even more bizzare is that Swami had opted out of the task in a bid to win the captaincy.

The incident is similar to an earlier task on Bigg Boss 10 where Manveer and Rohan were participating in the flower bed task. Then too the godman had interfered with Rohan’s task, which had led to a fight between the two men. That time, it had resulted in Rohan slapping Swami and getting punished by Bigg Boss. For his part, Swami said he wasn’t able to hear and his ear had got damaged.

Bigg Boss’ treatment of Rohan had angered many viewers, especially when Swami got away without even a warning. This time around, the showmakers seem to have taken note. After Nitibiha’s fight with Swami, the latter tried to complain about the incident. But Bigg Boss reprimanded him instead.

The show’s sudden hostility may stem from the fact that Swami did the unthinkable and threatened Bigg Boss. He claimed that if he didn’t win, he would organise a movement against Bigg Boss and the producers have now shown him who’s boss (pun intended). Whether Swami’s antiques will get him crowned as the winner of this season or get him thrown out of the house remains to be seen.