Ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Om Swami came to stop Salman Khan show, caught by cops

Om Swami, ex-Bigg Boss contestant was nabbed by Lonavla police on Sunday when he was on his way to the Bigg Boss sets. The self-proclaimed has already got enough flak for his cheap tactics on the show, when he threw his pee on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra and then went on criticize star host Salman Khan. According to some posts on social media the Swami was picked up before he reached the BB sets. He was apparently going there to create chaos on its finale day.

Om Swami ARRESTED by Lonavala police, detained till the Bigg Boss 10 grand finale is over — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 29, 2017

#SwamiOm ACTUALLY Came to Stop The #BB10GrandFinale But Got Arrested Along With His Supporters Straight Away! ????#BB10 #BiggBoss10 ⚠️ — Bigg Boss Critic ⚠️ (@BiggBossCritic1) January 29, 2017

Once he threw a glass of water at an anchors face who was interviewing him when probed about his actions on the show, Swami Om lost his cool and reached a whole new low, after being evicted from Bigg Boss. Swami was considered the most nasty for his declarations during an interview in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar with journalist Dibang. He said he liked his tag, ‘greatest villain’ that he received on the show. In an interview for a publication he reacted on being invited to the finale of the show. He said, “Deshdrohiyon ke finale me hum aag lagane aa rahe hai. Salman Khan ki haddiyan todne jaayenge (I am going set fire to the finale of these anti-nationalists. I am going to break Salman Khan’s bones).” But the makers of the show did not comment and said they have no idea about Swami Om’s whereabouts.

Swami bad-mouthed Salman Khan and the super stars fan club gave Swami a lot of flak for that. Inside the house he was always up to something cheap was at the edge of getting beaten up by someone. He also did get beaten up once. He had threatened t destroy the finale and he must have been on his way for that on Sunday. He also threatened to beat up Salman Khan in a video, which went viral with horrible comments from the public.