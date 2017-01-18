Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa paid Rs 50 lakh to marry Vikrant in the house

Monalisa and Vikrant got married on Bigg Boss 10. (Twitter)

Bigg Boss 10 took a romantic turn when Monalisa decided to tie the knot with her fiance Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the house in the company of her fellow inmates. According to PTI, it was a traditional wedding with Mona wearing a red lehenga and Vikrant in a kurta-pyjama. Since Bigg Boss is all about grabbing headlines, we shudder to think about all the gross and intimate details about her honeymoon that Mona will feel compelled to reveal on the show. But hey, reality TV shows are all about the cash and Mona and Vikrant’s union in holy matrimony also results in some serious income too. Bigg Boss paid the couple Rs 50 lakh to televise their marriage ceremony, according to a report in DNA, and in the days of demonetisation, people have done stranger things to get their hands on new notes, haven’t they?

Other wedding guests include Mona’s mother, Vikrant’s sister, Bhojpuri actor Nirahua and his girlfriend Amrapali. Lopamudra did the obligatory joota churaai ritual and former Bigg Boss contestant Ravi Kissan provided the entertainment by doing a dance with Bani (which makes us wonder how bored are these people?). This isn’t the first time a couple has gotten hitched on the show. In season four, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant tied the knot too, but the marriage only lasted two months (perhaps they spent their Rs 50 lakh a bit too quickly).

Whether or not Monalisa and Vikrant’s marriage follows a similar track record remains to be seen. Of course, the greatest romance in every Bigg Boss contestant’s life isn’t with their significant other, but with their hunger for publicity and money. That being said, congrats to the couple.