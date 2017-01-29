Bigg Boss 10 Live blog and updates: Sexy affairs are over, Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar must win on their own power, rather than help from rumored boyfriends/girlfriends

Salman Khan will preside over the final episode of the spectacular entertainer with the fates of Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge hanging in the balance.(Twitter)

Bigg Boss 10 Live blog and updates: Salman Khan will preside over the final episode of the spectacular entertainer with the fates of Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge hanging in the balance. Who will win the crown at the moment is uncertain as all the contestants have their positive and negative points.

All of them have benefitted from the way they have been able to manipulate others as well as the audience. Many have sought to go overboard with their attempts to hog the limelight like Swami Om, but they were ejected summarily for their distasteful habits and shenanigans.

Those in the fray have been able to remain alive on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 due to their ability to create the best situations for themselves and put their rivals down and now that the finale is here, they would be trotting out something special to ensure the audience votes for them.

So, whom are you rooting for? Men or women? Manveer, Lopamudra or Bani? Will the tomboy girl win, or the sexy siren or the strong-as-a-rock Manveer be celebrated? May the best ‘manipulator’ win! Check out the updates as they happen here:

09:20 PM: Now when the rumoured “boyfriends/girlfriends” made in the house of contestants Bani and Manveer have left the house, the two finalists have to stand alone and face the pressure of finale. Almost after half of the season, Manveer seemed close with fellow inmate Nitibha while Gaurav Chopra was many times seemed confessing his love for Bani.

09:15 PM: Ex-contestant Lokesh Kumari, Roham Mehra and Nitibha Kaul talked about her new journey after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss season 10 Grand Finale: Ex-contestant of house. (Image: Twitter)

09:10 PM: Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga were missing in the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss season 10.

09:05 PM: If one go through the entire journey of Bigg Boss season 10 finalists Bani, Manveer and Lopamudra, the journey was toughest for Manveer. Being a common man, Manveer had no fan base. However, the story completely reversed till the end of the season and it was apparent in the public round of Ticket to Finale where he and Manu were sent in a shopping mall to attract the live votes. Not only Manveer received huge love but also won the round and the eventual Ticket to Finale with a huge margin.

8:50 PM: According to reports, common man Manu Punjabi left the house on the final day of the Bigg Boss Season 10 taking Rs 10 lakh from Bigg Boss.