Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale: ‘Common man’ Manveer Gurjar set to be crowned winner

The reality show Bigg Boss season 10 has reached to its finale with finalist Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar fighting for the crown after spending more than 100 days in the Bigg Boss house. Adding a twist to the current season, BB had brought equal number of common men with celebrities in the house and the ratio continued till the final week with two contestants of each side left in the house. Taking note of the reports saying that Manu Punjabi left the house on the final day of the season by accepting an offer of Rs 10 lakh from the BB, the three contestants are in the fight to win the title of the season. As all the three contestants, Manveer, Lopa and Bani are strong contenders and have a strong fan base, it would be interesting to see who declares favorite of India by getting most of the votes and wins the game.

Although, the official announcement for the winner is yet to take place but social media is already divided in support of their favorite contestant. It is apparent from the series of tweets coming on the names of each, wishing them to win. If we take a glance on the entire season, all the three contestants have been known for their dedication in the game and bold attitude in taking stands for themselves against their fellow inmates when and where it was needed. However, the journey was toughest for Manveer among all the three, as he entered the house as a common man. But day by day, his popularity has grown and it was visible in the public round of Ticket to Finale where he and Manu were sent in a shopping mall to attract the live votes. Not only Manveer received huge love but also won the round and the eventual Ticket to Finale with a huge margin. This further strengthens the chances of his victory in the finale.

As the results will revealed tonight only, it would be interesting to see who declared to be the winner of Bigg Boss season 10.