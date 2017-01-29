Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale: Check out the twitteratti as they root for Manveer and Bani; LopaMudra looser

Bigg Boss 10 grand finale: Twitter has been flooded with wishes and congratulations message for Manveer and Bani from their respective fan base. (Twitter)

The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 10 started and the countdown has begun for the declaration of the name of the winner. However, the official announcement for the winner is yet to take place but social media is already divided with some claiming that television reality star Bani has won the show, while others have declared Haryanvi commoner Manveer as the winner. Since the morning, the Twitter has been flooded with wishes and congratulations message for both the contestants from their respective fan base. A fan even posted a blurred pic of Manveer holding the trophy of Bigg Boss winner. However, the fans of Lopa Mudra was no less but when it came to winner, her name was missing from the Twitter world. Find out some interesting tweets for “winner” Manveer and Bani here:

Bani Judge:

Sireem was one of the trusted sources who declared Bani as the WINNER. That thing just RUINED everything.#BiggBoss10#BB10 — SnowFlake⚡ (@sparkling_sa) January 29, 2017

For Manveer Gurjar:

MANVEER GUJJAR IS the winner of this Season

Like ❤ Sad #BB10 #BiggBoss10 #BB10GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/zSp7zTtj3U — The Khabari???? (@TheKhabari1) January 29, 2017

With Manveer as winner my faith in Bigg Boss Team is restored. Most deserving & respectable winner BY FAR for this season! #BiggBoss10 — Տ. Dᴀყᴀɴᴀ (@BeingSDayana) January 29, 2017

#ManveerGurjar is the winner of #BiggBoss10 congratulations Manveer “don’t underestimate the power of common man” pic.twitter.com/mEPlN3sRBq — Shaikh Irfan (@Imskirfan) January 29, 2017

Manveer Gujar is the winner of #BiggBoss10 — Avneel Abhishay (@JustAvneel) January 29, 2017

Although the grand finale will witness numbers of grand performances but the presence of Hrithik Roshan on the set of Bigg Boss grabbed many eyeballs as the event trended on the Twitter with #KaabilMeetsSultanOnBB10 with over 6,000 tweets.