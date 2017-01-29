  3. Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale: Check out the twitteratti as they root for Manveer and Bani; LopaMudra looser

The announcement for the winner is yet to take place but social media is already divided with some claiming that television reality star Bani has won the show, while others have declared Haryanvi commoner Manveer as the winner.

By: | Published: January 29, 2017 10:24 PM
The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 10 started and the countdown has begun for the declaration of the name of the winner. However, the official announcement for the winner is yet to take place but social media is already divided with some claiming that television reality star Bani has won the show, while others have declared Haryanvi commoner Manveer as the winner. Since the morning, the Twitter has been flooded with wishes and congratulations message for both the contestants from their respective fan base. A fan even posted a blurred pic of Manveer holding the trophy of Bigg Boss winner. However, the fans of Lopa Mudra was no less but when it came to winner, her name was missing from the Twitter world. Find out some interesting tweets for “winner” Manveer and Bani here:

Bani Judge:

For Manveer Gurjar:

Although the grand finale will witness numbers of grand performances but the presence of Hrithik Roshan on the set of Bigg Boss grabbed many eyeballs as the event trended on the Twitter with #KaabilMeetsSultanOnBB10 with over 6,000 tweets.

