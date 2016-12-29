Bigg Boss 10: Frustrated Rohan Mehra slaps meddling Om Swami

Bigg Boss 10 heated up as Rohan Mehra and Om Swami got into a fight. (Indian Express)

Bigg Boss 10 fans, were you ever so annoyed by Om Swami’s antiques that you wanted to give a zabardast thappad right across his face? Well, if the answer is yes, then Rohan Mehra might be your new idol. Yes, you guessed it – Rohan finally had enough of Om and slapped him across the face, according to a report in DNA. So how did this all come about? During the captaincy task on this week’s Bigg Boss, Manveer Gurjar and Rohan (who, if you recall, already don’t like each other) were presented with flower beds and had to plant flowers of a chosen colour. Both men got to work and were doing quite well.

@BiggBoss @rohan4747 i will never watch bigg boss again.! Bigg boss is partial towards awful people like om swami ! I support rohan ! — Manav Aggarwal (@ManavAggarwal2) December 29, 2016

@bollywood_life #OmSwami hamesha ke liye #BiggBoss10 ke ghar se bahar hona chaheye — Shubhranshu Shekhar (@Shubhranshu_07) December 29, 2016

I am proud of Rohan

he is the first to raise voice against om swami’s deeds — Rituja Manchineella???? (@Rituja_10) December 29, 2016

We’re guessing it was too much for Om to have the spotlight on someone other than himself. So as the competition got heated, he suddenly began to the flowers that Rohan was planting. That’s when the two men got into a fight. First, Rohan spat some obscenities at Om and pushed him. Om fought back and as things worsened, Rohan slapped Om across the face, prompting the god-man to leave the house. Of course, if the brief history of Bigg Boss 10 is anything to go by, he will return soon enough.