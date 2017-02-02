Bigg Boss 10: FIR lodged against winner Manveer Gurjar by Noida Police

Manveer Gurjar after winning Bigg Boss 10. (Source: twitter)

Noida Police has lodged a FIR against Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and his supporters for causing a ruckus in the city. Manveer was given a grand welcome by his supporters in his home town after winning the reality TV show on Colors.

The incident took place at Noida sector 46 park where his supporters blocked the roads and obstructed the traffic. Soon, the situation went out of control leading to a traffic jam. Even though the fans had the permission to celebrate, the SHO of Sector 39, Noida said that inconvenience caused to the public was unacceptable. “Though permission was taken for holding welcome function at sector 46 park but his supporters had blocked traffic for hours opposite Sadarpur police chowki which had caused inconvenience to public,” Sector 39 SHO Amar Nath Yadav said.

While speaking to media, he also confirmed that a FIR has been lodged against Manveer and his supporters. “FIR has been lodged against Manveer and his supporters for obstructing the traffic,” he added.

Manveer won a huge amount of rupees 40 Lakhs but donated half of it to Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human Foundation’. After attending a party at Salman’s farm house, he reached Delhi airport where thousands of fans were waiting for him with garlands.

This is not the first time Manveer is into some controversy as Manveer’s marital status was also into talks. It seems that his win is already been fading with the reports of him hiding his marital status on the show doing the round of the internet. Many pictures and a video from his apparent wedding have surfaced on various social media sites.