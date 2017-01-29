Bigg Boss 10 finale: Lopamudra Raut becomes second runner-up. See inside pics, videos from show

The wait for the much-anticipated Big Boss 10 winner has kept its entire fans and followers on toes throughout the day. (Source: Instagram)

The wait for the much anticipated Big Boss 10 winner has kept its entire fans and followers on toes throughout the day. Amidst all the speculations, it has come to light that out of the final three contestants, Lopamudra Raut is out of the contender-ship. The final combat is now between celebrity contestant Bani Judge and commoner Manveer Gurjar. Lopa felt a little short on the number of votes marked on her name as compared to the other two finalists.

With her exit from the house, the Nagpur girl Lopamudra becomes the second runner-up after Manu Punjabi decided to quit the show for Rs 10 lakh. The former beauty queen somehow managed to get herself in the list of top four finalists because of her habit of taking a stand against all the wrongs that happened inside the Bigg Boss house.

However, towards the end of the season, she went low on patience and over reacted to to many small issues. Her going against Bigg Boss was not appreciated by many. Even her recent cat-fights with Bani J and her childish behaviour dropped her popularity and finally led to her exit from the house.

Now that Lopamudra is out, we can’t hold our excitement to know whether it is Manveer or Bani who has won the last battle.

Meanwhile, the finale episode is grabbing eyes with superstars including Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam gracing the event. These super-starts are seen having gala time with anchor of the show, Salman. Salman will also be seen performing with TV actors including Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna. Here are some inside pics from the finale:

Follow ???? @mtv.roadiesrising “.#Hrithik @yamigautam take an #oppomobileindia Selfie as they bid farewell to #BeingSalmanKhan &; the finalists! #BB10GrandFinale” A photo posted by BIGG BOSS (@colorstv.biggboss) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

“#BeingSalmanKhan unveils the glorious trophy of Bigg Boss Season 10! #BB10GrandFinale” A photo posted by BIGG BOSS (@colorstv.biggboss) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:41am PST

Now keep the excitement intact and stick to your television, phones and laptops as it is now a ‘clash of titans’ between Bani J and Manveer.