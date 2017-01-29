Bigg Boss 10 ‘commoners’ Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, not celebrities Rahul Dev, Rohan Mehra, shot up the TRPs in Salman Khan show

Salman Khan will preside over the final episode of the spectacular entertainer with the fates of Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge hanging in the balance.(Twitter)

Bigg Boss has always been about commoners vs celebrities. The reality TV show brings eight commoners and seven celebrities under one roof and see them climbing the ladder of publicity politics. But unlike any other Bigg Boss season, the 10 season saw commoners leading the celebrities in creating TRPs. Priyanka Jagga, a marketing professional, Manu Punjabi, mostly known as the contestant in a show where Mallika Sherawat was to find an appropriate husband for herself, Mona Lisa, a bhojpuri actress and Om Swami, an astrologer, were unquestionably the ost entertaining or rather the most “disgusting” characters this time.

Priyanka Jagga shook the viewers and also the star host Salman Khan to the limit that he had to ask her to leave the Bigg Boss house on his own accord without an elimination round. The most terrible memory was when Jagga urinated in her pants and asked VJ Bani to wash her stained clothes.

Manu Punjabi and Mona Lisa on the other hand made headlines with their proliferating love story. They both were seen getting intimate on the Bigg Boss camera. In real life, their off-screen lovers were upset due to this. The two soon pulled out of the new relationship. But gave the audience enough fodder to remember them past Bigg Boss.

Om Swami grabbed a bad name not only in front of Bigg Boss viewers but also a larger audience when he was called at a TV show after his ruckus in the show. He managed to irritate people with his name even. Once he also threw his pee on Rohan and Bani for good luck, which brought in severe flak from the viewers.

Only one sweet memory which raised the TRP Manveer Gurjar, a farmer met his father after eight long years on the Bigg Boss show. It was tear inducing to see Gurjars father entering the house to ask him about his head injury which he received during one of the tasks. He also told Manveer that he is proud of him.