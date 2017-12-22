Big surprise! Akshay Kumar’s earnings plunge by whopping Rs 105 cr in last 12 months

Akshay Kumar in new PadMan poster. (Source: Twitter)

The iconic Forbes magazine unveiled its India Celebrity 100 List on Friday morning. The publishing agency made a change in its methodology but the top three names in the list remained the same. This year, Forbes only focused on celebrity’s earnings (compared to the previous combination of ‘fame’ and ‘earnings’). This led to more representation from the South Indian film industry. Salman Khan topped the list for the second consecutive year with earnings of Rs 232.83 crore while Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the second spot, followed by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli who was on the third spot.

The biggest surprise on the list, however, was on the fourth spot. Akshay Kumar who had an outstanding year on box-office with two of his films (Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) earning over Rs 100 crore was ranked at number 4 with an earning of Rs 98.25 crore in 2017. This was a decrease of Rs 105 crore from Rs 203.02 crore that Akshay had earned in 2016! The numbers are as baffling as they could be, given that apart from two successful movies, Akshay also appeared on the small screen with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Be that as it may, his next movie, PadMan is set to hit theatres on January 26. The trailer is already out and people are loving it. This will be followed by Shankar’s big-budget movie 2.0 also starring Rajinikanth which is set to release in April 2018. Apart from this, the 50-year-old recently finished shooting for another movie ‘Gold’, based on India’s triumph in Olympics after independence.

This year, he also signed ‘Kesari’ which is being produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan. Akshay was also supposed to act in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Crack’ which reportedly has been shelved for now. This year, he also announced the sequel of Housefull, which will mark the return of Sajid Khan as director. The budget of this film is rumoured to around Rs 200 crore which is massive for a comedy movie.

Not just this, Akshay Kumar also released his look for the film ‘Mogul’. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie is based on the life of Gulshan Kumar. Going by the poster, the film will release in 2018.

Mary Kom director Omung Kumar has already signed Akshay for his next movie titled ‘Five’ and the 50-year-old actor is also playing the lead role in ‘Holiday’ director AR Muruigadoss’s Ikka which will be a remake of a South Indian film. The release date for this movie has not been confirmed.

Given that Akshay has so many projects under his sleeves, it is hard to digest that his earnings have gone down by over 50% but as it stands, we have the curious case of Akshay Kumar.