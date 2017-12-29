Big revelation! Tiger Zinda Hai is a tribute to PM Narendra Modi; yes, it’s a truth; here is proof

Tiger Zinda Hai is enjoying a roaring success at box office. (Express photo)

Tiger Zinda Hai is enjoying a roaring success at box office. The Salman-Katrina starrer has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark. And, this big collection has been achieved in just 7 days of TZH release. But, do you know that Tiger Zinda Hai is a tribute to PM Narendra Modi? Yes, it’s true – TZH is a big tribute to PM Narendra Modi, this has been revealed by the movie director Ali Abbas Zafar. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed the secret of film and he says that TZH is inspired from the 2014 hostage rescue operation that PM Narendra Modi-led Indian government pulled off successfully to save the lives of 46 Indian nurses held captive by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq.

Ali Abbas Zafar says he was inspired by how PM Modi successfully handled the situation. Ali says he wanted to pay tribute to Narendra Modi in TZH.

TZH director Ali says, “PM Modi had assumed office, when this big incident happened. Modi ji along with Sushma Swaraj and Ajit Doval worked non-stop for 10 days to rescue all the Indian nurses from Iraq. The incident inspired me a lot and I started writing on the incident which became Salman-Katrina starrer TZH.”

And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY… #TigerZindaHai is on ????????????… Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER… Now eyes ₹ 300 cr Club… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: ₹ 206.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has bounced back at the box office with Tiger Zinda Hai. TZH has created a record of fastest Rs 150 crore. Also, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross Rs 100 cr mark.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. Salman Khan seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.