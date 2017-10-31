Big relief for Rajinikanth, here is what this court said

Petitioner sought a direction to Rajinikanth, director Pa Ranjith, and producer apart from South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce to stop the production of the movie.

A Chennai court today declined to stop the production of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie “Kaala @ Karikala”. It asked the petitioner opposing the production of the movie to approach the Madras High Court. In his plea, petioner K Rajashekaran, proprietor of GSR Vinmeen Creations, has said that the title and the story of the film belonged to him.

Rajashekaran appealed that he had already registerd the title “Karikalan” with South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, and sought a direction to Rajinikanth, director Pa Ranjith, and producer Dhanush of Wunderbar Films Private Limited apart from South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce to stop the production of the movie, PTI reported.

Countering his claim, Vinod Kumar, executive director of Wunderbar Films, on behalf of Rajinikanth, and the director, said that the story was written by Pa Ranjith. As per the agency, the story titled Kaala about an underworld gang leader named ‘Karikalan.’ Ranjit had approached Wunderbar Films to produce the movie based on his story with Rajinikanth in the lead role, he submitted.

“K Rajashekaran is a complete stranger and present suit is not maintainable. The title of the movie is different from title of Rajashekaran. He has no locus standi to seek any relief against the movie. In his own pleadings he disclosed that the title registration lapsed,” it was submitted. While hearing the case, Assistant Judge M Elangovan directed the petitioner to approach the Madras high court.