Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan starrer is 1st Bollywood film to create this massive record

What a massive record! (Photo from TZH’s Twitter)

It’s a big gift for Salman Khan and his fans and that too just a day before his birthday. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has bounced back at the box office with his latest film Tiger Zinda Hai. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has raked in Rs 151.47 cr in just 4 days. Famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed on Twitter, “#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS… Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]… Crosses ₹ 150 cr on Day 4… Is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: ₹ 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH.” With this Tiger Zinda Hai has created the record fastest Rs 150 crore (in just 4 days). Also, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross Rs 100 cr mark. “#TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark… The HIGHEST by any actor… Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr] India biz,” Taran Adarsh has confirmed on Twitter. Superstar Salman Khan will turn 52 on Wednesday and definitely, the party will be wild due to this phenomenal success of TZH.

However, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Hindi dubbed version and non-Bollywood movie) had collected Rs. 168.25 cr in 4 days.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. Salman seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Sultan”.

According to the producers, the movie earned Rs 33.75 crore on the first day. The collection is the highest ever for a movie releasing on a non-holiday and broke the previous record held by Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3. “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us,” said director Ali Abbas Zafar. “I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up,” he added.