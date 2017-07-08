Big Boss Telegu season one: Actress Tejaswi Madivada all set to enter the house

Tejaswi has been finalised and will leave for Lonavala on July 13 where the Bigg Boss house has been set up.(Twitter)

Tejaswi has been finalised and will leave for Lonavala on July 13 where the Bigg Boss house has been set up.(Twitter)Suspense over! It has been now revealed that who will be the celebrity contestant in the Big Boss Telegu. One of the celebrity guests is Tejaswi Madivada, a Hyderabadi actress, a Times of India report said. The first season of the reality show will start in a week. “Tejaswi has been finalised and will leave for Lonavala on July 13 where the Bigg Boss house has been set up,” TOI quoted a source as saying. It was just a couple of weeks ago when the actress was approached for the TV show and she agreed to it, the report added.

The 26-year-old actress is all set to take up the challenge where she will have to stay for 71 days in the Big Boss house, completely cut off from family and friends. The show is going to be hosted by Tollywood star Jr NTR, who said it will be a big learning experience for him as he will debut as a television host for the first time, an Indian Express report said. Jr NTR, however, said he has watched the Hindi Bigg Boss episodes randomly but not the entire season which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He also said one of his cousin sisters is a fan of Bigg Boss and she was very enthusiastic about it.

“I want to create my own position as a host instead of following someone. If I had seen all the shows in Hindi, it will somehow influence my work. I want to do something fresh and in my own style,” IE quoted the actor as saying.

More than 100 celebrities have been approached to shortlist 12 final contestants for the show. The first episode of the first season will air on Star Maa on July 16, the report further added.