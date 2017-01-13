Big Boss 10: Bani J, Lopa Mudra lock horns on show; here’s what you may see tonight

The upcoming episode of Big Boss season 10 will witness one of its hideous fights tonight with two of the female contestants and arch rivals Bani J and Lopa Mudra attacking each other physically. (Source: IE)

The upcoming episode of Big Boss season 10 will witness one of its hideous fights tonight with two of the female contestants and arch rivals Bani J and Lopa Mudra likely to get worse following a heated argument and probably even attack each other physically. Though this will not be for the first time that the show will witness such physical encounter by its contestants, but two females locking horns will surely be the first-of-its-kind incident.

Soon after the BB Call Centre task assigned to the contestants by Big Boss last night where Rohan, Bani and Nitibha were given the role of callers and Manu, Manveer and Lopa became the executives of the call centre, launching of verbal attacks on fellow contestants started.

Bani started the stir when she took her role of a stressed customer to another level altogether and called Lopa ‘gold-digger.’ Not just this, but Bani tried her best to provoke her counterpart Lopa by various other infuriating statements. However, Lopa kept her cool and the task ended there.

Tonight is going to the second day of the task and roles of the contestants will be reversed. As per reports, during the task when Bani switched to become the call centre executive while Lopa had the liberty to instigate her to cut the call, returning the favour of the last day’s jibe taken by Bani, Lopa will say that Bani uses her mother as a weapon to gain sympathy from everyone. Not ending her attack here, Lopa also complains that Bani never took the stand for her, even when Priyanka Jagga relentlessly abused her in the past. Following such verbal attacks, Bani will lose her cool and is touted to bang her phone many times. After the task gets over, it is said that Bani will reach up to Lopa and get into an ugly brawl.

After the attack initiated by Bani, Lopa also could not resist and both will been combating each other physically. Later the fight will get so intense that Bani will choke Lopa’s waist with her hands and other contestants will have to step in to stop them. However, both the contenders will refuse to calm down and will begin to exchange blows once again.

Looking at the history of the ongoing season, earlier when Rohan slapped Om Swami, he was nominated for the entire season, but surprisingly no actions taken been taken against the two as of now.