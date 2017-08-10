Bhoomi trailer: Sanjay Dutt is back in new avatar to protect ‘daughter’ Aditi Rao Hydari; watch video

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi was released on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Twitter)

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi was released on Thursday afternoon, presenting the Bollywood actor in a rejuvenated avatar. The 58-year-old actor is playing the role of Aditi Rao Hydari’s father, who is on a mission to save her. The trailer reveals that just like any other father, Sanjay Dutt too chooses the best man for his daughter but before she could get married, something bizarre happens. What actually happens? Will Sanjay be able to save Aditi? All these questions will be answered when the movie hits the theatres.

What we do know from the trailer though is that Sharad Kelkar, the man who gave voice to Baahubali’s character in Hindi version is playing the villain. He makes the grand entry exactly one minute into the trailer and is the one who presumably sexually assaults Bhoomi aka Aditi in the film. Sanjay Dutt looks old yet fierce in the trailer. It will be interesting to see him seeking revenge from those who ruined the life of his daughter.

Even though the film is expected to be full of action, there are some emotional scenes between father and daughter. Apart from this, the movie also stars Shekhar Suman in Sanjay Dutt’s friend’s role.

Here is Bhoomi trailer:

The poster of the movie was released last month and was as furious as the trailer. Bhoomi, directed by Mary Kom and Sarabjit director Omung Kumar, will hit the theatres on September 22. The film will face a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar.

Fans would be excited to see Sanju baba return to the big screen after a long time. Last time we saw the Bollywood star in a film, it was in a cameo that he played for Rajkumar Hirani’s PK.