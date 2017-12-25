Bhai Vs Bhai: How Salman Khan competed with himself in 2017 – from Tubelight to Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan has earned Rs 114 crore over the weekend.

Tiger Zinda Hai has bulldozed the box-office with its weekend collection. Interestingly, it is also Salman Khan’s highest box-office collection of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In comparison to his last three movies which are Tubelight, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 114.83 crore so far. Before TZH, Bhaijaan’s 2016-flick Sultan was the highest grosser in his recent releases. It had earned Rs 105.53 crore. Meanwhile, 2015’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan managed to bag Rs 102.60 crore whereas, Tubelight had pocketed Rs 64.77 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and had posted ‘Bhai’s’ movie collection of first three days of Tubelight, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman versus Salman – first 3 days… #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun], #Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri], #Tubelight ₹ 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun], #TigerZindaHai₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun],” he tweeted.

Salman’s movie had received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking but also in occupancy. Its occupancy rate skyrocketed on day of its release itself! The occupancy rate during the morning shows was a humungous 80 percent.

After witnessing a rare road blockade with Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight, Salman Bhai has undoubtedly hit back at his critics with the film. In spite of skyrocketing ticket prices, nothing stopped the fans from thronging the theatres to witness Salman Bhai onscreen and this powered Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection. The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. It is also being estimated that it can also be a part of the Rs 300 cr club and higher. the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif chemistry too has impressed the audience.

Notably, Kaif’s action sequence, particularly in the song Tera Knoor has garnered special applause. The action sequences in the film, as well as the VFX effect, has received praise from the people. Salman Khan in the espionage thriller has delivered an arresting performance very well complemented by Katrina Kaif. The film has ample chance of growth given the extended weekend, courtesy Christmas