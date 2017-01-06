Bengaluru mass molestation: Anushka Sharma hits out at sexual predators, blames society; gets trolled

Bengaluru’s molestation incidents have taken centre stage as celebrities are lashing out against the incident one after the other. The latest one to speak her mind is Anushka Sharma, who shared a post talking about the molesters and the people who justified the incident by blaming the victims. “Whoever stood by and watched is at much at fault as the perpetrators. Because the collective conscience of the people present could’ve stopped this from happening,” the post said. A Twitter user tried to troll Anushka by saying that she was in no position to comment on the matter if she couldn’t address casting-couch incidents in Bollywood.

The Sultan actress had the perfect response to the troll. She took a screenshot of his account, in which the person has written, “Kya likhoon…” She wrote back, saying, “Tu na bhai , Kabhi kuch naa likh.” Virat Kohli too took to Twitter today to speak out against the men who witnessed the women being harassed, but did nothing about it. He added that he was ashamed to be part of a society that allowed such an incident to take place.

Tu na bhai , Kabhi kuch naa likh ???????? pic.twitter.com/4DnRuEvjoR — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 5, 2017

Earlier, Anushka retweeted Akshay Kumar’s moving video about the incident, which has gone viral since its release on January 4. In it, an visibly enraged Akshay lashed out against the molesters and advised women to learn martial arts to defend themselves.

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2017

The incidents in Bengaluru have become an issue of national debate as varying opinions of ‘western values’, women’s safety and victim blaming came to the foreground. Actors like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar, amongst many other, have condemned the incident and the authorities’ callous response towards it.