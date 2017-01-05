Bengaluru molestation: After Akshay Kumar Twitter video goes viral, Hrithik Roshan slams molesters too

“I must do something about it,” said Hrithik Roshan on the Bengaluru molestation horror. (Indian Express/ Twitter)

Akshay Kumar’s Twitter video in which he lashed out against the sexist behavior of the men in Bengaluru over the new year has gone viral. And now, Hrithik Roshan has joined the conversation on the safety of women in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. The actor was promoting his film Kaabil’s latest song Mon Amour when was asked about the issue and stressed that every person needed to pitch in for the safety of women. Hrithik replied, “I wasn’t here (when the incident occurred). I didn’t see the news in real time, but, yes, it is sad. We all bear a responsibility and we must all do something about that.”

He further added that it affected him at a personal level as he was a father. He added, “I feel very strongly as a father, as a member of the society, that if something like this is happening in an environment so close to me, then I definitely must be impacted, I must be affected and I must do something about it.”

The growing outrage concerning the incident in Bengaluru is a welcome measure, considering that just days, CCTV footage of a girl being assaulted by two men on a bike surfaced and news of hooligans attacking cops in Delhi for trying to protect girls emerged as well. While the gender violence has been condemned by many, it has been whitewashed by others on the basis of western values and clothing. Others celebrities who have spoken out against the incident include Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s father Salim and Farhan Akhtar, although it is Akshay’s video that has made the most waves since its release today.