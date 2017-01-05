Bengaluru mass molestation row: John Abraham fears ‘moral fabric of country breaking down’

Abraham, while reacting to a pointed query said, “It’s disturbing and shocking. I feel moral fabric of country is breaking down. Hope we fight this.” (Reuters)

Bengaluru mass molestation on new Year’s eve night has brought shame to this cosmopolitan city with thousands of revellers groping and sexually assaulting women at will who were found on the streets in the presence of as many as 1500 policemen. Among the many who have expressed their outrage is Bollywood hearthrob John Abraham. However, while most other people, from the common man to the politicians and celebrities have condemned the male mindset, to that Abraham has added a new facet with his comment.

Abraham, while reacting to a pointed query said, “It’s disturbing and shocking. I feel moral fabric of country is breaking down. Hope we fight this.” Among the Bollywood celebrities who have weighed in against the Bengaluru mass molestation are Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhaskar and others.