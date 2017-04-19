Begum Jaan box office collection: Vidya Balan film fizzles out, earns just Rs 1.59 crore on day 5

If talking about the overseas collection of Begum Jaan, the movie has collected Rs 1.29 crore till Sunday. (Bollywood Hungama)

The Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan, which is a hard-hitting tale on the lives of prostitutes and the brothel they occupy, has been witnessing a decline in its weekdays’ box collection. The movie that opened on an extremely average note showed a bit of an upward trend in the weekend but saw a decline when it entered the first week of its release. The Srijit Mukherji’s film, which is a Hindi remake of the Bengali film Rajkahini, settled at Rs 1.59 crore on Tuesday after making a collection of Rs 1.87 crore on Monday, reported Bollywood Hungama.

#BegumJaan Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.51 cr, Sun 4.03 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.59 cr. Total: ₹ 14.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2017

Begum Jaan hit the screen with Hollywood release Fast and Furious 8, and opened with an occupancy rate of 15 per cent during the morning but received a better response of public in evening shows having collected Rs 3.94 crore on Friday. However, next day of its release, the movie, which also casts Ila Arun as ‘Amma’ and Gauhar Khan as a sex worker named Rubina, showed a decline in revenue with a collection of Rs 3.51 crore on Saturday. But the acting of Balan and strong script of the movie managed to bring an upward trend for the flick on Sunday and its collection rose to Rs 4.03 crore. The ‘controlled cost’ of the movie is an advantage for the film, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet after the release of Begum Jaan, Adarsh had said that the ‘controlled cost’ along with theatrical business and revenue from non-theatrical avenues should make it an earner.

WATCH | Official Trailer of Begum Jaan

If talking about the overseas collection of Begum Jaan, the movie has failed to shine there too with a collection of 1.29 crore till Sunday. In the opening weekend, the movie collected an amount of Rs 0.41 crore in USA and Canada, 0.15 crore in UK and 0.18 crore in Australia, according to Bollywood Hungama.

WATCH | Begum Jaan Dialogue Trailer

The movie is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishal Bhatt and Play Entertainment.